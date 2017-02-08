Google and H&M want to make you customised dresses based on the details of your life

It seems that having nothing to wear may be a problem of the past thanks to a new app which could create a dress design based on your smartphone data.

Currently being developed by Google and H&M’s digital fashion house Ivyrevel, the Android app uses the Snapshot API within the platform to passively monitor your daily activity and lifestyle – with your permission, of course.

So, where you eat out, hang out with friends and even the weather can be factors for determining what your personalised “Data_Dress” will look like.

After a week, your context signals are passed through an algorithm that creates a digitally tailored dress design for you to purchase.

On its website, Ivyrevel said: “We believe that fashion can really amplify your personality and boost your confidence. But finding something unique to wear can be difficult.

“That’s why we, with our friends at Google, developed a technology that allows us to create one of a kind designs based on how you live your life.”

The app is currently being tested by selected global style influencers, so if you want to experience the dress for yourself, you can sign up here to participate in a future trial before it goes to public release.