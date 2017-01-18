GoldenEye: Can you name all 18 levels from the N64 classic in our fiendishly difficult quiz?

The Nintendo 64 remains one of the most loved video game consoles ever, and a big part of that was down to GoldenEye.

The first-person shooter quickly became the most popular title on the platform after launch and has grown into a cult classic that defined the early gaming lives of many of us.

But just how many of the 18 single player levels do you remember from the Bond game that was released 20 (yes, really) years ago?