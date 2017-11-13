Golden Discs opens more stores to focus on 'vinyl renaissance'

Back to Business Home

One of the country's most popular music shops is opening three new stores in Dublin and Wexford.

Golden Discs says it is refocusing its efforts on the "vinyl renaissance", as well as starting a new online service.

The company now has 16 stand-alone stores and concessions in 80 Tesco stores around the country.

The new stores are on Main Street in Wexford, The Square in Tallaght and Henry Street in Dublin.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • Donald Trump condemns China's unfair trade practices

    President Donald Trump has denounced China for unfair trade practices just a day after he heaped praise on President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

  • One51 to proceed with flotation plan

    Plastics group One51 is to press ahead with its original plans for a stock exchange listing, confirming prospects of a trade sale to private equity firm CapVest have ended. The group will put the flotation plan to a shareholder vote early next month along with its plan to change the name of the business to IPL Plastics.

  • PTSB not systemically important, says Central Bank

    Permanent TSB is no longer required to hold extra capital as a buffer against future economic shocks and loan losses as it is no longer viewed as being systemically important to the Irish banking system by the Central Bank.

  • Irish science projects ‘worth €500m’ ranked first in the world

    Ireland ranked first in the world for nanoscience research with a €5 return for every €1 invested, a report has found.

  • Cork firm Spearline makes right call

    Spearline is growing after identifying a niche in technology back-up services, writesTrish Dromey

World Markets