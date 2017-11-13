Golden Discs opens more stores to focus on 'vinyl renaissance'

One of the country's most popular music shops is opening three new stores in Dublin and Wexford.

Golden Discs says it is refocusing its efforts on the "vinyl renaissance", as well as starting a new online service.

The company now has 16 stand-alone stores and concessions in 80 Tesco stores around the country.

The new stores are on Main Street in Wexford, The Square in Tallaght and Henry Street in Dublin.