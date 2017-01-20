Gingers rejoice: Red-headed emojis could be on the way

Redheads, Ron Weasley fans or loyal supporters of Prince Harry may finally be getting what they want most in the world – a ginger emoji.

The pain could be over as the quest to add red hair to the host of emojis on your keyboard has taken a step forward. The issue will be discussed at the Unicode Technical Committee meeting next week.

(Apple/Emojipedia composite)

There are a variety of options for the team at Unicode, which designs the emojis, including a man and a woman with red hair and options to make all “people” emojis ginger, like the haircut or waving emoji.

We’ll wait with bated breath for a fully inclusive hair colour emoji. One thing’s for sure – the minute it happens, Ed Sheeran is going to be inundated with tweets.
