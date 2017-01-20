Gingers rejoice: Red-headed emojis could be on the way
20/01/2017 - 14:35:05Back to Business Home
Redheads, Ron Weasley fans or loyal supporters of Prince Harry may finally be getting what they want most in the world – a ginger emoji.
The amount of updates apple have went through and STILL no ginger emoji. This is not cool, this is discrimination, not ok— daisy (@daisy_thornton) January 15, 2017
It makes me feel unloved that there is no ginger emoji. Talk about leaving out a minority 😩👧🏻👧🏼👧🏽👧🏾👧🏿 👧< there's a yellow and no ginger!— P (@PiaBlythe) January 14, 2017
why do we need emojis of 6 different types of folders but still have no ginger emoji I ask you— megs (@megharding13) January 13, 2017
The pain could be over as the quest to add red hair to the host of emojis on your keyboard has taken a step forward. The issue will be discussed at the Unicode Technical Committee meeting next week.
There are a variety of options for the team at Unicode, which designs the emojis, including a man and a woman with red hair and options to make all “people” emojis ginger, like the haircut or waving emoji.
We’ll wait with bated breath for a fully inclusive hair colour emoji. One thing’s for sure – the minute it happens, Ed Sheeran is going to be inundated with tweets.
I can't wait for the Ed sheeran concert 💚🎤(no ginger man emoji)— becky gohde (@beckygohde) April 7, 2015
One time I wrote a poem about gingers and dedicated it to @edsheeran 🔥 (would also like to point out that there is no ginger emoji) #haters pic.twitter.com/J6jXzhS2zA— K I A N A (@Kiana_Kawai) November 30, 2016
https://t.co/PVPunBmliq— georgie🌻 (@awksdanosaur) May 11, 2015
PHOTOGRAPH BY ED SHEERAN OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO👶🏻👏🏽 (no ginger haired emoji😢) @edsheeran
I hate that there is no emoji of a ginger person like I don't have any clue how to represent @edsheeran in my iMessages— Alex 👨🚀 (@alexrea98) October 13, 2012
Join the conversation - comment here