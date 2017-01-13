Giant arms, virtual cow-milking and a struggling translator: What everyone's saying about Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s innovative new console, the Switch, has been announced for a March 3 release at an event in Tokyo.

The Japanese gaming giant’s new arrival lets players easily switch between at-home and portable gaming – and it’s fair to say everyone has gone bonkers for its release.

2017 is the year of Nintendo. Bless up 🙏🏾 #NintendoSwitch — Glitch (@GlitchxCity) January 13, 2017

i love them more than i love my family #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/zxB3LV8NCX — your friend miles (@MilesExpress999) January 13, 2017

Hordes of eager Nintendo fans got up early to try and make their orders on the console’s pre-release.

Okay but like @ Amazon open up your #NintendoSwitch pre-orders I'm here I'm queer and I'm ready to give you my $300 — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) January 13, 2017

waitin on that amazon preorder for switch to go live like pic.twitter.com/kwBmfZVcNr — James (@sir_spider) January 13, 2017

Best of luck to everyone trying to pre-order the Switch. Sites are dropping hard. pic.twitter.com/x2IfqHhwL9 — Zelda Dungeon (@ZeldaDungeon) January 13, 2017

For some there was just one game which was enticing them into the purchase.

Nintendo Switch box art for Breath of the Wild! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/avONtqHjkB — Zelda Universe (@ZeldaUniverse) January 13, 2017

Woke up at 5am.

Watched the whole Nintendo Switch Presentation.

I'm buying it for Zelda!

Now to try and sleep again.....too excited — Brian (@Terroriser) January 13, 2017

For others, the games had already begun.

Introducing #ARMS, a mix of boxing and shooting where you use extendable arms to battle. pic.twitter.com/49xBTd9K2c — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

Some of the releases for the console deviate a little from the mainstream, however, as this masterpiece of a mini-game from the upcoming 1-2 Switch wonderfully illustrates.

Did you guys see the trailer for MILK yet for Switch? Shall we say udderly ridic? pic.twitter.com/XtvrpEItgT — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 13, 2017

Because who doesn’t want to competitively milk cows with friends?

Other intriguing mini-games and features from the new console shown included a feature which makes it feel like you’re holding a cup with ice in it.

IVE ALWAYS WANTED TO EXPERIENCE THE FEELING OF ICE IN A CUP WITHOUT A REAL CUP! #NintendoSwitch — Phil Visu (@ThePhenomenalEE) January 13, 2017

Obviously.

There’s a rock paper scissors game too – which led to some tongue-in-cheek comments.

Wow you can play rock paper scissors with Nintendo switch how groundbreaking — Gekota (@FerragamoDurag) January 13, 2017

Of course not everyone is convinced by the innovative new console, and its name has been bringing out all the comedians.

They call it the Nintendo Switch because when you see it you turn 360° and buy a PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/z48Hnlya0R — Best Mom Eva (@mombot) January 13, 2017

But some jokes were better than others…

Nintendo Switch? More like Nintendo And Stich am I right guys? Hahaha



Guys?



Hello?



Please someone. I'm desperate. pic.twitter.com/IUHfTVZW24 — Yungtown (@yungtown) January 13, 2017

Gold.

Although it clearly brought a healthy appetite for the new console, not all of Nintendo’s launch event ran smoothly. It seemed like the English translator got a little stuck with his Japanese.

the nintendo switch translator is me when I talk to strangers — Angela (@iamapierrot) January 13, 2017

Did......did....we..did we just hear a translator die? #NintendoSwitch — Buffalo Wing Soldier (@ILLCapitano94) January 13, 2017

Nintendo Switch Translator right now pic.twitter.com/LQVSbUNwAl — GimR (@VGBC_GimR) January 13, 2017

And in case you’re wondering what the poor translator’s struggles sounded like – here’s a little taste.