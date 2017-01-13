Giant arms, virtual cow-milking and a struggling translator: What everyone's saying about Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s innovative new console, the Switch, has been announced for a March 3 release at an event in Tokyo.

The Japanese gaming giant’s new arrival lets players easily switch between at-home and portable gaming – and it’s fair to say everyone has gone bonkers for its release.

Hordes of eager Nintendo fans got up early to try and make their orders on the console’s pre-release.

For some there was just one game which was enticing them into the purchase.

For others, the games had already begun.

Some of the releases for the console deviate a little from the mainstream, however, as this masterpiece of a mini-game from the upcoming 1-2 Switch wonderfully illustrates.

Because who doesn’t want to competitively milk cows with friends?

Other intriguing mini-games and features from the new console shown included a feature which makes it feel like you’re holding a cup with ice in it.

Obviously.

There’s a rock paper scissors game too – which led to some tongue-in-cheek comments.

Of course not everyone is convinced by the innovative new console, and its name has been bringing out all the comedians.

But some jokes were better than others…

Gold.

Although it clearly brought a healthy appetite for the new console, not all of Nintendo’s launch event ran smoothly. It seemed like the English translator got a little stuck with his Japanese.

And in case you’re wondering what the poor translator’s struggles sounded like – here’s a little taste.
