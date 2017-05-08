German software firm SAP announces 150 jobs in Dublin and Galway

Up to 150 new jobs are to be created in Dublin and Galway at German software firm SAP.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of SAP opening in Ireland.

They currently employ almost 1,400 people in Dublin and 500 at their site in Galway.

SAP has offices in both Dublin and Galway, the company is currently undergoing a process of streamlining its programmes and moving more operations to 'the cloud'.

It also announced details of its 'SAP Digital Boardroom' approach today.

It aims to simplify "performance reporting across all areas of business in real time," for its customers, "giving users unprecedented oversight of operations and enabling them to conduct business successfully in today’s digital economy."