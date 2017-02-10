Gameband lets you play Pong and other classic Atari games on a smartwatch

Wearables are available today that can aid almost any pursuit – health, fitness and well-being as well as for babies and dogs – and now another hobby has a dedicated device; gaming.

A new Kickstarter campaign has gone live for Gameband, a smartwatch that not only runs a modified version of Android but also supports the ability to play classic Atari games such as Pong and Asteroids directly from your wrist.

As the video shows, the Gameband also comes with expandable storage of up to 256GB – while the smartwatch can also be connected to a computer with games downloaded and installed directly to it from an iTunes-esque online store and app called PixelFurnace.

According to the makers it will ship with 20 games built-in and also contains enough basic smartwatch features such as notifications, messaging and alarm apps that for those still unsold on the smartwatch idea, this could prove the turning point.

(Screenshot/YouTube)

The Gameband should also have no problem actually coming to fruition – unlike some crowd-funding ideas – as it has already smashed its funding goal of $75,000.

In fact, it’s hit $123,000 and still has over a month of its campaign left to run.