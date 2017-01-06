Futuristic cars are the stars as doors open at CES in Las Vegas

Futuristic cars powered by voice controls that can read passenger emotions and drive themselves drew the biggest crowds on the first day of CES.

The technology trade show in Las Vegas opened its doors on Thursday, with around 170,000 visitors expected across four days.

Many flocked to car giant Toyota’s booth to see the firm’s Concept-i car, which instead of buttons and screens is interacted with using voice. The built-in virtual assistant Yui uses artificial intelligence to measure emotions based on passenger responses and alters the car’s settings accordingly, Toyota says.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

Start-up Faraday Future also publicly showcased their first production car, an electric vehicle it says is capable of reaching 60mph in less than 2.4 seconds.

The car also has autonomous features and can park itself.

However, only 300 of the FF91, which the firm says will challenge Tesla, have so far been announced as going into production.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

There were also concept cars on show from less traditional sources, as appliance firm Bosch presented a car it says could become the “third living space” alongside home and work.

The concept includes voice and facial recognition software to personalise the car, as well as driverless capabilities and an internet connection to enable passengers to carry out other tasks safely.

Corning, a company that specialises in glass production – notably the Gorilla Glass used on some smartphones – also had a concept car on display.

The #BoschCES concept car demonstrates how you can communicate with your car, and how it interacts with your smart home and the smart city. pic.twitter.com/C6dx1QUqsQ — BoschGlobal (@BoschGlobal) January 4, 2017

The car had been fitted with Gorilla Glass windows, sunroof and windscreen, which Corning says reduces the vehicle’s weight by up to 30%, improving braking and fuel efficiency.

The windscreen also had augmented reality capabilities and could be used to display relevant information.