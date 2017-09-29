Fraud trial of three ex-Tesco executives due to start

The trial of three former Tesco executives in the UK over their alleged role in a £326m accounting scandal at the supermarket is due to start.

Carl Rogberg, 50, Chris Bush, 51, and John Scouler, 49, are charged with fraud by abuse of position and false accounting between February and September 2014.

The supermarket's former finance chief, managing director and food commercial head were investigated after Tesco was found to have inflated its profits in the UK in 2014.

The defendants allegedly failed to correct inaccurately recorded income figures for the supermarket, which were published to auditors, other Tesco employees and the wider market.

Prosecutor Sasha Wass QC is expected to open the Crown's case at Southwark Crown Court today.

Rogberg, of Chiselhampton, Oxfordshire, Bush, of Green End Road in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and Scouler, of The Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire, all deny the charges.

Judge Deborah Taylor has extended the defendants' unconditional bail for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last 13 weeks.