Fraud survey finds only 53% can detect potential scam

An Ulster Bank fraud survey has found that only 53% of respondants are confident that they could detect a potential scam.

The survey carried out by Empathy Research, sought views on a range of issues including banking habits, attitudes to data security and knowledge of different types of fraud.

Results of the survey show that 27% of respondants gave their bank account details to friends or family over the phone and a quarter of those surveyed use the same PIN for the ATM as they do for their credit card.

Ulster Bank’s fraud survey has found that only half of respondents are confident they could detect a potential scam. Pictured is Ulster Bank’s Community Protection Advisor Denise Cusack. Picture by Shane O'Neill, SON Photographic

Managing Director of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, Chris Wilson said: “We are in a whole new age of what it means and what you need to do to keep your money safe. Fraud and scams are important subjects to talk about so that customers are aware of security and how to keep their money safe. We feel strongly about playing our part in ensuring customers are kept as safe and secure as possible.”

81% of respondants also agree that fraud could happen to anyone, regardless of age or digital literacy.

Ulster Bank’s Community Protection Advisor, Denise Cusack says Ulster Bank takes fraud very seriously.

“We have robust technology and monitoring in place to protect customers and to educate them about how they can protect themselves too.

"Ulster Bank will never ask you for your full PIN and password and you should not share these details with anyone. We will never ask our customers for any personal information by email. If you do encounter suspicious behaviour, contact our dedicated fraud and scams team immediately,” she added.

Research for this survey was conducted through an online survey across a sample of 1,020 adults in August 2017.