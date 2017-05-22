France and Germany may propose harmonising corporate taxes across eurozone

Germany and France have pledged to help strengthen the eurozone, with the harmonisation of corporate taxes among the possible measures considered.

German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and new French counterpart Bruno Le Maire said they are setting up a working group to produce proposals for a planned bilateral summit in July.

Mr Le Maire said: "We've been talking for years about progress in integrating the eurozone, but things aren't advancing quickly enough or far enough. We are determined to get things moving faster and further."

He said there needs to be better co-ordination of economic policy, and that investment will also be considered.

Mr Schaeuble said Germany and France could either propose a joint corporate tax or concentrate on pushing ahead efforts for a harmonised assessment basis for European corporate tax.