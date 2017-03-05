Founder of app to help people with Parkinson's crowned Ireland's best young entrepreneur

The founder of an app to help people with Parkinson's Disease has been crowned Ireland's best young entrepreneur.

Physiotherapist Ciara Clancy - who is 26 - developed Beats Medical which emits a beat or soundwave from your smartphone to help control movement and speech.

She will now receive a €45,000 investment to help develop her company further.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms. Mary Mitchell O’Connor T.D., said: “I want to congratulate and say a hearty 'well done' to Ciara Clancy of Beats Medical in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown on winning this year's IBYE title. It is a superb achievement."

Minister for Employment and Small Business, Mr. Pat Breen T.D., said: “Congratulations to all of today’s winners and I wish you all every success going forward in developing your businesses. Your success is critical to the future of our economy and job creation prospects."

