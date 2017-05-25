Former Irish Examiner reporter appointed to Political Correspondent with RTÉ News

Former Irish Examiner reporter Micheal Lehane has been appointed to the position of Political Correspondent with RTÉ News, writes Daniel McConnell.

Previously a member of the political unit with the national broadcaster, Mr Lehane joined RTÉ in 2004.

He has worked on all the major political stories for RTÉ News and The Week in Politics for more than a decade.

He succeeds David Davin Power who retired last month after 16 years walking the plinth in Leinster House.

Mr Lehane began his career with The Kingdom newspaper in Killarney and later joined The Irish Examiner where he worked for three years. He is married to Áine and has three children: Sadhbh, Ruaidhrí and Donnacha.

He studied Media, Communications and Philosophy at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick.

A native of Kerry, Mr Lehane grew up in Cahersiveen and will join Martina Fitzgerald as the joint lead reporter of political matters from the Dail.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started in this job. It’s a real honour to have been chosen. I think this is a really interesting time in Irish politics and I’m relishing the chance to report on it,” Mr Lehane said on his appointment.