Fitbit adds heart rate tracking to Alta, its slimmest fitness tracker

Fitbit has revealed a new version of its slimmest fitness tracker – the Alta – which has continuous heart-rate tracking capabilities for the first time.

The new Alta HR, which is due to go on sale later this month, is now the world’s slimmest fitness tracker to house such technology, Fitbit claims.

(Fitbit)

The wearable is a new version of its existing Alta device, but the HR will use Fitbit’s PurePulse technology to constantly measure heart rate as well as automatically recognise when you start exercise.

The Alta HR also contains what Fitbit calls Sleep Stages, which uses heart rate to analyse when the wearer is in light or deep sleep during the night as part of insight into sleep quality.

This will then be used as part of the firm’s Sleep Insights system, which offers users advice on how to get a better quality of sleep each night, via the Fitbit app.

(Fitbit)

Pre-sales for the new Alta will begin on the Fitbit website on March 13, with the new device costing £129.99. There’s also a special edition 22k rose gold plated version going on sale for £150.

As is common with Fitbit devices these days, there will also be a host of changeable bands on offer to go with the Alta HR, starting at £20 each, as well as a stainless steel bracelet designed to be used alongside other jewellery.