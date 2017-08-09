Firm reveals plans to develop old Central Bank building

The developers who have bought the old Central Bank on Dame Street in Dublin have revealed their plans for it.

It is to facilitate plans to create restaurant with a 360 degree view of the city.

Permission is being sought to redevelop the iconic building to house offices, a cafe, and 300-seater restaurant.

The Irish Times says a planning application for the €75m project will be lodged this week by Hines and Peterson.

Brian Moran, Senior Managing Director of Hines Ireland, said: "Another key aspect of the proposal is the enhancement of the existing plaza that surrounds the building.

"Upon completion of the redevelopment works, the area will re-open to the public and with the removal of the railings installed in 1998."

The company also said the application is part of an overall plan that includes the adjoining properties 6-8 College Green, No. 9 College Green, and both the Annex and Commercial buildings on Dame Street.

They claim the development has the potential to accommodate 1,000 office workers and create more than 300 full and part-time retail and hospitality jobs, upon completion.