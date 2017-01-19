Fire Emblem: Heroes is Nintendo's next mobile game

Following the huge success of Super Mario Run, Nintendo has unveiled its next game for mobile devices, a new version of popular role-playing game Fire Emblem.

Called Fire Emblem: Heroes, the game has been confirmed as a free download for iOS and Android, available on February 2 on both platforms.

While it will be free to play there will also be in-app purchases on offer, with special items unique to certain characters among the items available.

The Fire Emblem franchise has been around for some time at Nintendo, most recently appearing on the 3DS with Fire Emblem Fates last year, the universe has been around since 1990, when the first game launched in Japan.

Since then there’s been a game released for most of Nintendo’s console platforms since, and that looks set to continue.

On the subject of the 3DS, a new Fire Emblem game for that platform is also on the way in the shape of Echoes – Shadows of Valentia, while another of Nintendo’s big upcoming releases, the Switch console, is getting a Fire Emblem game too: Warriors.

It will continue what is quickly becoming a very busy start to 2017 for Nintendo, with the Switch, their flagship hybrid console due to launch in March.