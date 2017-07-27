Figures show Ireland's online shoppers spending 36% more than last year

People are buying more now compared to last year, according to figures released by Retail Excellence.

There has been a 36% year-on-year increase in online sales through desktop and mobile devices when compared to June in 2016.

The combined figure is 22% in sales across desktop devices and 14% on mobile handsets.

"From the latest monthly report for June 2017 it is clear that mobile usage by consumers browsing with intent to buy is continuing to grow rapidly with a YOY sessions increase of 46%. It is also interesting to note that certain sectors like pharmacy and cosmetics are experiencing accelerated growth across all devices," said David Campbell, eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence.

"Furthermore, Click and Collect is proving an extremely successful dimension to a retailer’s sales strategy which ensures midweek convenience for consumers who are juggling work commitments with shopping.

"The upward trajectory in online sales shows the importance of retailers having an online presence and being fully equipped to embrace the huge spend of €598 billion by European consumers over 2017."