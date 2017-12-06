Fifth of workers book day off to recover from office Christmas bash

Half of workers have a "civilised" three-course dinner in a restaurant followed by drinks in a bar for their office Christmas party, a new study reveals.

A survey of 2,000 adults by hotel chain Travelodge also found that one in 10 will just go to the pub for drinks with colleagues, one in seven will have a lunch, while 15% will do nothing.

One in five of those polled books a day off after their office bash, knowing they will not be in a fit state to work.

Workers in London expect to pay around £100 (€113) celebrating Christmas with colleagues, compared with £53 (€60) for those based in Leeds, the research showed.
