Fifa 17 games to be shown live on BT Sport

The rise of eSports is further being emphasised by news that BT Sport is to begin showing competitive games of Fifa 17.

The football video game has a series of competitive events called EA Fifa Majors that make up the Ultimate Team Championship Series – these are in essence events that bring together all Fifa Ultimate Team players from across the world to crown the very best across both PlayStation and Xbox.

BT Sport has announced it will broadcast all of the four remaining Fifa Majors – starting with the North America regional final on April 8.

All the regional winners will eventually meet in the Championship Final in Berlin on May 20 and 21, with the overall winner set to pocket £130,000 and the runner-up £65,000.

eSports as a competitive and spectator sport continues to grow, with thousands now flocking to the Call of Duty World League events where teams battle it out for prize money.

This series, as well as others such as the DOTA 3 world championship, now offer prize money that runs into multimillion-pounds.