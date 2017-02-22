Fermoy horror at truck stop killing

THE town of Fermoy was in shock today after a man was killed and another left in hospital following an attack at a busy petrol station last night.

Two men were arrested following the assault and are being held in Fermoy and Mallow garda stations. All three men involved in the incident are believed to be from Eastern Europe.

The dead man was a Polish native who had been living in the Fermoy area.

The assault happened after at approximately 10.30pm last night at the truck parking area at the Amber filling station on the Dublin Road.

The man who died is believed to have sustained head injuries following an attack with a baseball bat or an iron bar and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is believed to be a 40-year-old who had lived in the area for a number of years.

The other man, aged in his late 30s, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident. His injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Two men aged in their late 20s and early 40s were arrested at the scene and brought for questioning where they were being held this morning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí preserved the scene last night and were carrying out investigations there this morning. The body of the deceased man was still at the scene this morning.

The garage where the incident occurred is one of the busiest in the county. Its truck stop opened seven years ago and has been a popular stopping point for food for drivers.