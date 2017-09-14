Fears that Apple will pull out of building centre in Athenry
14/09/2017 - 08:40:55Back to Business Home
There are fears that Apple could pull out of building its data centre in Athenry due to planning delays.
The plans for the €850,000,000 campus were originally revealed in February 2015 but have faced opposition since.
A decision on whether to allow the building to proceed or to refer it back to the planning process is expected within weeks.
According to Bloomberg, Apple executives have told the government that they are prepared to pull out if delays continue.
Join the conversation - comment here