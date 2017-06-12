FDA approves BioMarin's manufacturing facility in Cork

The FDA has approved a bulk biologics manufacturing plant in Cork for pharmaceutical company BioMarin.

The plant, located in Shanbally, was acquired from Pfizer in 2011 and is built on twenty acres, with 200,000 square feet of floor space.

BioMarin is also completing construction on a number of expansion projects at the facility. These projects included an expanded warehouse, new office space and improved and expanded utilities.

During this construction, BioMarin has engaged the services of local workers to complete these projects.

"BioMarin has made a substantial commitment to manufacturing in Ireland since acquiring their Cork facility in 2011," said Martin Shanahan Chief Executive Officer of IDA Ireland.

"BioMarin's development of treatment options for ultra-orphan rare diseases represents the type of innovative science that IDA wishes to attract to Ireland.

"Today Ireland continues to be viewed as the ideal location for biopharmaceutical companies looking to grow their operations, with a highly educated workforce and an excellent track record. I am confident that BioMarin will continue to thrive and grow in Ireland over the coming years."

Management are hoping to attract more employees to Shanbally as facilities at the plant grow.

"As we continue to grow, we are looking to hire the best and brightest in a variety of disciplines in Shanbally," Robert Baffi, Executive Vice President of Technical Operations.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases.