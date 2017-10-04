Farmers protest EC over South American beef decision

Farmers are protesting outside the EU Commission offices this lunchtime over a decision to allow South American beef into the EU.

Members of the IFA claim up to 70,000 tonnes of beef could flood the market.

They claim the deal has put their livelihoods at risk.

"God knows what hormones are used on it, I think it's crazy to be allowing this beef in at all," said one farmer.

"If we import thousands of tonnes of South American beef into Europe, then it's inevitably going to destroy the market we have here," added another.