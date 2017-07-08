Facebook unveils plans to build a village with 1,500 homes

Facebook is to build 1,500 homes in California as part of plans to turn its headquarters into a 'village'.

The technology giant also intends to create a supermarket and a pharmacy at its campus in Silicon Valley.

The company says the properties would be open to anyone and 15% of them would be offered at below market rates.

The 56-acre site which was bought by Facebook in 2015 for around $400m, is located across the road from Facebook's headquarters.

In a post announcing the plans, Facebook described the plans as a "mixed-use village" that will provide residents, many of which will be Facebook employees with housing and other services.

"Part of our vision is to create a neighbourhood centre that provides long-needed community services," Facebook wrote.