Facebook unveils plans to build a village with 1,500 homes
08/07/2017 - 07:41:33Back to Business Home
Facebook is to build 1,500 homes in California as part of plans to turn its headquarters into a 'village'.
The technology giant also intends to create a supermarket and a pharmacy at its campus in Silicon Valley.
The company says the properties would be open to anyone and 15% of them would be offered at below market rates.
The 56-acre site which was bought by Facebook in 2015 for around $400m, is located across the road from Facebook's headquarters.
In a post announcing the plans, Facebook described the plans as a "mixed-use village" that will provide residents, many of which will be Facebook employees with housing and other services.
"Part of our vision is to create a neighbourhood centre that provides long-needed community services," Facebook wrote.
Join the conversation - comment here