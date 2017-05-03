Facebook to hire 3,000 extra staff to review videos of crime and suicides

Facebook has announced it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live on the social network.

The company already has 4,500 people working on such reviews.

The announcement came from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post on Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticised recently for not doing enough to prevent videos - such as a murder in Cleveland and the killing of a baby in Thailand - from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service.

However, in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

AP