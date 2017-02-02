Facebook is introducing Recommendations to help users crowd-source advice

Facebook users in the UK are now able to crowd-source advice from friends and family as part of a new Recommendations feature that has been added to the social network.

The feature enables users who post to the social site seeking advice on places or services to now turn the post into a Recommendation, which will organise responses into either a map or list with all the suggestions in one place for review.

(Facebook)

The feature was first introduced in the US last year.

Facebook said the feature can help users to navigate new areas as well as discover businesses.

(Facebook)

“Whether travelling to a new place, looking for a hair salon, or searching for the perfect place to eat, people already turn to their friends, family, and local Groups on Facebook for advice,” the social network wrote in a blog post on the announcement.

“We’re rolling out a new tool that makes it easier to get and organise all those recommendations in one place.”

Recommendations will also be available as a bookmark on the desktop version of the site, Facebook said, where users can quickly set a location and ask friends for advice and information on what they are looking for.