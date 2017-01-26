Facebook is at it again: The social network is adding Snapchat-like Stories to its app

The Facebook-Snapchat rivalry is heating up again as Facebook is now testing a new “stories” feature which could go live in early 2017.

It’s the latest in a growing list of feature additions across the social network’s range of apps that appear to have taken some inspiration from Snapchat.

Facebook appears to be testing the feature, but there is nothing official on if and when it could go live.

Last year Facebook-owned Instagram also introduced Stories – the feature which is the cornerstone of Snapchat.

Instagram has also included a disappearing feature in its live videos in that they vanish after 24 hours – again following a key component of the Snapchat model.

WhatsApp too (another Facebook-owned service) has gotten involved, pushing an update that enabled users to draw and drop emoji onto images for the first time. Which yes, you can already do on Snapchat.

Last year reports suggested Facebook has seen a decline in original sharing which means personal pictures shared by users.

And now social media users are having a hard time keeping up with who’s copying who.

So what can we expect from the future?

Snapchat has just introduced a universal search bar to the app for the first time as it looks to improve the ways it can monetise itself and ease the growing pressure from Facebook as the social media wars rumble on.

