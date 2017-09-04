Exchequer reveals €1.8bn surplus

Ireland had an Exchequer surplus of €1.8bn up to the end of last month, according to the Department of Finance.

This compares to a deficit of €329m in the same period last year.

The department said the €2.1bn year-on-year improvement is "primarily due to the recent sale of over 28% of the State’s shareholding in AIB".

They also reported that tax revenues for August were 0.8%, or €21m, above target.

They said: "As a result, cumulative tax revenues are just 0.7% or €209m below profile, which represents a solid year-on-year increase of 4.9% or €1,431m.

"Overall, total net voted expenditure to end of August 2017, at €29,153m, was 0.8% or €233m below target, but up 5.2% or €1,440m in year-on-year terms."