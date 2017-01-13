Everything you need to know about the first Nintendo Switch games

So now we know – the Nintendo Switch will be here on March 3 for £280, complete with a host of games available at launch and throughout the year.

This being Nintendo there’s of course a healthy dose of Zelda, Super Mario and RPG gaming among the first announcements, as well as some new propositions and some exciting third-party titles making the jump to the new platform.

Here’s a round-up of the best we’ve spotted so far:

1-2-Switch

(Screenshot/Nintendo)

The game Nintendo led its announcement of Switch titles with, 1-2-Switch already looks as though it’s being earmarked as the Wii Sports of this generation – the go-to game to introduce everyone to the platform.

Here, players face off (literally, rather than looking at the screen) in a range of mini-games from Wild West shoot-out to copying dance moves or sword fighting. It arrives, like the console, on March 3.

ARMS

(Nintendo)

Described during Nintendo’s presentation as being a game that’s “fighting but also like shooting”, ARMS is a battle title which features characters with extendable arms for an almost long-range boxing experience.

The motion sensors in the Joy-Con controllers will be heavily in use here too as they’re used to throw punches, with extra twists of the controller adding curve to each throw.

Splatoon 2

(Nintendo)

A sequel to the extremely popular Wii U paint-firing turf war game that will also include new weapons – including dual guns for the first time to take advantage of the Joy-Con controller split.

It’s due to launch in the summer.

Super Mario Odyssey

(Nintendo)

The much-rumoured new Mario adventure does indeed exist, the first major sandbox Mario title in 20 years going back to Super Mario 64. Leaving the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario finds himself travelling through the real world on board an airship.

Watch out for Mario’s cap as well – players can throw it for the first time. The game is out for Christmas 2017, Nintendo said.

Mario Kart Deluxe 8

(Nintendo)

Only glimpsed briefly during the Nintendo event and never focused on, a Switch version of Mario Kart is definitely on the way.

The gaming giant has said the Switch version will include all DLC and characters from the Wii U version of the game as well as new additions.

Not to mention the return of classic courses including Battle Course 1 first seen on the SNES.

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

(Nintendo)

Very much the flagship title for the Switch, the next instalment in the Zelda series is being marketed as the “biggest ever” thanks to its open world format.

There’s also more than 100 puzzle-filled shrines and a range of weapons, outfits and other gear to make use of. Given that this is the flagship game, Breath Of The Wild is out on March 3 alongside the console.

FIFA and Skyrim

(Screenshot/YouTube)

As for existing third-party games, confirmation on stage that both FIFA and Skyrim would make the jump to the system will turn some heads.

Both are high-end games for home consoles, so the ability to take either of them with you remotely is likely to persuade some to part with £280 to get the Switch.

Also spotted

(Screenshot/Nintendo)

There were also glimpses of an array of other games which are set to make the jump to the Switch in the coming month.

Among them was Lego City Undercover, Farming Simulator, Project Sonic, Steep, Just Dance and Rime. A varied bunch, but positive early signs that at least there will be plenty of options gaming-wise once the Switch lands.