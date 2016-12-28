Everything you need to know about CES - the world's biggest technology show

Not long after we ring in the New Year, one of the key events in the technology calender appears on the horizon – the Consumer Electronics Show – better known as CES.

The annual trade show takes over Las Vegas for the best part of a week. filling its convention centre with some of the biggest names in the tech industry, as they show off their latest products as well as concept ideas for where the industry is heading in the next year and beyond.

Last year we saw driverless cars, the birth of mainstream virtual reality and TV screens you could roll up like a newspaper, so CES is right on the bleeding edge of innovation. With that in mind, what should we expect at the show in 2017?

TVs

(Shane Gladstone/PA)

A tradition for many of the big name brands is to reveal their latest TV line-ups at CES, and 2017 is expected to continue that trend. Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic will all be present at CES and each is expected to push their own version of ultra high definition and the latest smart TV set-ups.

So expect lots of talk of ultra high definition and high dynamic range. Look out for the first concepts of 8K displays (yes, really) as well.

Some more futuristic concepts could also be on display – such as that rollable display that was shown off by LG last year.

Driverless cars

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Following a year where Uber began trialling self-driving rides on streets in US cities while Google and others continue to test autonomous cars, driverless technology is expected to be a prominent talking point at CES.

Start-up Faraday Future, which first appeared at the event last year with a concept driverless electric super car, is due to return in 2017 with its first production vehicle, while Hyundai is believed to be planning driverless test rides down the Las Vegas Strip during the show.

Other big name manufacturers, including Honda, BMW and Toyota are also hosting events during the week.

Artificial intelligence and robotics

(Nic Delves-Broughton/PA)

Given the success of Amazon Echo, CES 2017 is likely to see a huge number of new products that can be paired with the smart home hub and integrated into the voice-controlled home of the future that is slowly becoming a reality.

Robotics should once again be popular as another means of taking advantage of improving AI, particularly in the field of education.

Virtual reality

(HTC)

This was the year VR went mainstream, as HTC, Oculus and Sony all released high-end systems to consumers for the first time.

It’s been predicted that 2017 will see the software begin to catch up, with more everyday users of the headsets sparking new ideas and creations.

However, reports suggest HTC may use CES to introduce a new version of their Vive system as well as some new experiences coming to the platform.

Start-ups

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Away from the main halls and the household names is Start-up Alley, the place where hundreds of small businesses, often just the idea of a handful of people or even one person, come to try and turn their home-made prototype into the next Amazon Echo or HTC Vive.

As already touched upon, the success of Amazon Echo and Google Home make it likely that smart home hubs and compatible speakers will be the trendy tech product of CES 2017.

With the headphone jack on smartphones becoming an endangered feature, we could see plenty of wireless headphones and audio systems too.

If your attention is well and truly grabbed, you’ll be able to follow CES and all the major product announcements – from January 4 – when the pre-show press conferences begin.