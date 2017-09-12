Europe's newest aircraft lands in Cork Airport

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed this morning at Cork Airport and will later fly to Boston Providence.

Norwegian is the first European airline to receive and fly the new fuel-efficient aircraft which will reduce the airline's carbon and noise footprint.

Norwegian said the fuel efficient, 189-seater aircraft will also positively impact ticket prices and operational costs.

Norwegian Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl said: "We've had a strong summer on the Cork route with many flights full, so introducing our brand-new MAX aircraft is another significant step for the airport's historic first transatlantic flights. "

The MAX 8 aircraft is one of the newest in the world and the tail of the aircraft is decorated with a picture of 'Gulliver's Travels' author Jonathan Swift.

Picture: Karol Kachmarsky

The appearance of the Irish writer follows an earlier dedication to Irish explorer Tom Crean as Norwegian, which regularly honours Norwegian figures on their planes, has announced a series of Irish tail fins.

Cork Airport’s Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy said: “We are very excited to welcome Norwegian’s newest aircraft to Cork Airport. The MAX 8 overtakes its rivals in terms of innovation and efficiency.

"It is particularly special that the aircraft is graced by an Irish literary hero and I think this is testament to the strong and thriving roots that Norwegian has grown since launching in Ireland."

The new aircraft has new noise suppression technology which can reduce noise emission by 40%.

The airline has ordered 100 of the aircraft as it expands its transatlantic operations.