European job hunters look to Ireland after Brexit vote

Workers abroad are increasingly turning to Ireland for new jobs as interest in the UK dwindles following Brexit, research from a job search site has found.

Searches for roles in Ireland have risen 33% between 2015 and 2017, while searches for jobs in the UK dropped almost 15% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2015.

US-founded firm Indeed, which employs 500 at its European base in Dublin, said its analysis found an increase in Irish-based jobs coupled with the UK’s waning appeal led to a 16.5% fall in the proportion of Irish job seekers hoping to move to Britain. Ireland recorded the second largest increase of all 15 EU countries surveyed behind Luxembourg, which saw a 56% increase, Indeed said.

While the UK remains the number one choice for job searches across 15 EU countries, it is losing ground to Germany which is up almost 20%, and Spain which is up almost 17%, as well as Ireland. Belgium and Italy recorded 5% declines in job searches while Austria saw a 12% drop, Indeed said.

Indeed economist Mariano Mamertino said Brexit was “clearly giving many European jobseekers pause for thought”.

He added: “While the UK is still the most popular destination among Europeans looking to work abroad, its lead is shrinking fast. Britain’s loss could be its rivals’ gain — and Ireland, Germany, and France are all attracting a greater share of the interest from upwardly mobile EU citizens.”

Meanwhile US enterprise technology learning company Pluralsight said it would create 150 jobs in Dublin over the next three years after opening its European, Middle East and Asian headquarters in the city.