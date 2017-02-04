EU-UK trade deal possible within two years, says Latvian PM

A UK trade deal with Europe alongside Brexit negotiations is possible within the same two-year timeframe, according to an EU leader.

Latvia's Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis believes a reasonable solution should be achievable and any differences could be overcome.

Mr Kucinskis says the bloc is looking for the best possible agreement with Britain.

“What’s most important at the moment is indeed to think about a beneficial partnership, find an amicable solution to all of this,” he said.

“And when it comes to nationals of both countries, that our negotiators are taking care of the best possible deal.”