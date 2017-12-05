EU puts 17 nations on tax avoidance blacklist

Back to Business Home

The European Union has put 17 non-EU countries on a blacklist of those it deems guilty of unfairly offering tax avoidance schemes.

EU vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said after a meeting of the bloc's finance ministers that beyond the 17 nations, over 40 more were put on a "grey list" to be monitored until they are fully committed to reforms.

"Tax havens will not disappear from our radars and we will keep the pressure on," he said.

The EU said those blacklisted had refused to co-operate and change their ways after almost one year of consultations.

They are: American Samoa, Bahrain, Barbados, Grenada, Guam, South Korea, Macau, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Namibia, Palau, Panama, St Lucia, Samoa, Trinidad & Tobago, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

The EU's penalties on the blacklisted countries still need to be confirmed.

In the meantime, the threat of being blacklisted and sanctioned has spurred many countries to co-operate with the EU, a sign that public shaming alone will have an impact, said EU legislator Tom Vandenkendelaere, of the EPP Christian Democrats.

"It already had a positive impact. To avoid getting on the list, a great many nations have already shown to be co-operative," Mr Vandenkendelaere said.

"In the future, too, most countries will try to avoid being publicly shamed."

The issue of tax havens resurfaced this year when media reports based on leaked documents, dubbed the Paradise Papers, showed how the rich and famous stash their wealth in shell companies in small nations to avoid paying taxes at home.

Higher-tax countries such as France have pushed for the blacklist, as well as a crackdown on tax havens in the EU.

Lower-tax countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands argue that will hurt Europe's competitiveness.

The Socialist S&D group said that the blacklist could have been much more inclusive, even including EU countries.

Others, too, were asking why countries such as Luxembourg, Malta and Britain - whose crown dependency Isle of Man featured prominently in the Paradise Papers - were not included.

AP
KEYWORDS: Tax, EU

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • UCD seeks 15% of fast-growing firm

    A dispute over whether University College Dublin is entitled to a 15% shareholding in a fast-growing company involved in developing commercial processes for global pharmaceutical giants has come before the Commercial Court.

  • Cork one of five new locations for health food chain Freshly Chopped

    Freshly Chopped said it would be opening its first Waterford store today, before increasing its footprint in Cork and Galway as well as opening two new stores in Dublin, creating 75 new jobs.

  • Bitcoin to face tighter regulation under British government crackdown

    The British government is mounting a crackdown on the virtual currency Bitcoin amid rising concerns about money laundering and tax evasion.

  • Britain may at last soften its hard line

    Repeated warnings by British business chiefs about the huge costs of disruption caused by Brexitmay be influencing even hardline Brexiters into changing their stance, writes Kyran Fitzgerald

  • Unprecedented challenges to Ireland’s corporate tax regime

    Ireland’s corporate tax regime faces unprecedented challenges, starting tomorrow with a meeting of EU finance ministers that seeks to advance the cause of a common digital tax, while the shape of the overhaul in US tax code should become clearer after president Donald Trump’s legislative weekend success in the US Senate.

World Markets