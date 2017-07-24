EU cyber security boost is key to securing Ireland's digital future

The NIS Directive has been passed by the EU to boost cyber security for member states.

It comes as businesses across the world have been hit by vicious online attacks in recent months.

The Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems will be implemented by May 2018.

CEO of Cyber Risk International Paul Dwyer, says the Directive is key to securing Ireland's digital future.

"Essentially what it does is it identifies pieces beyond the critical national infrastructure of every nation state across Europe and that they have to bring this up to a level of security," he said.

"The emphasis being that it will be better overall for Europe to have a secure digital state. It's a very good thing for every state in Europe to do that."