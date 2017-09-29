ESB Group sees operating profit and revenue rise

ESB Group has reported an increase in its operating profit and revenue for the six months to the end of June.

The group's Interim Financial Statements for the six months to June 2017 announced an operating profit of €297m, up from €287m due to a "strong" operational performance.

They also reported revenue of €173m from €64.2m.

The utility also paid an increased dividend to the State for the six-month period, up from the €30m paid the same time last year to €60m.

ESB’s Group Finance Director, Pat Fenlon said: "In the face of intense competition, the results for the first six months of 2017 reflect a strong operating performance across ESB Group.

"ESB continues to focus on delivering value and investing in critical long term electricity infrastructure for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the wider Irish economy, and this is enabled by maintaining a strong financial position."