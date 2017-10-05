Ericsson to cut 130 jobs in Ireland

Ericsson is looking to axe up to 130 jobs in Ireland.

It follows on from last December's announcement of 59 job losses in Dublin.

The Swedish telecoms equipment manufacturer employs around 1,400 people here at its services campus in the capital and its softaware facility in Athlone.

Most of the job cuts will be at its facility in Dublin with the union SIPTU saying the firm is looking to reduce its workforce through a voluntary redundancy scheme which will be open for two weeks.

They are also looking at the viability of redeploying workers across its Irish operation.