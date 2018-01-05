Entertainment group’s revenues up 20% to €52.6m

Revenues at Paddy McKillen Jnr’s Press Up Entertainment Group — which owns hotels, bars, and burger outlets — jumped 20% to around €52.6m in 2017.

Head of marketing Laura Arnold said 2017 was “the busiest year for Press Up Entertainment Group to date with the opening of nine new businesses”.

She said: “All the businesses in the group traded well in 2017, with increased profitability across the board.” It employs 1,200 people, an increase of 30% in the year. Ms Arnold said the top performers were The Dean, Angelina’s Restaurant, as well as venues that opened last year, including Roberta’s and the Stella Theatre, which she said, have exceeded their projections.

The group also opened five new Wow burger outlets with new outlets in Cork, and at Dublin’s Ranelagh, Tallaght, Parnell St, and Wexford St. The Press-Up Entertainment Group also includes Mr McKillen’s Wagamama restaurants here, as well as Dublin’s Everleigh Garden nightclub and the Workman’s Club.

On 2017, Ms Arnold said: “We estimate that revenues will have increased approximately 20% on 2016, with Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and, amortisation] expected to finish better in 2017 than 2016.” She confirmed plans to open a small hotel in Ranelagh in the summer.

“Longer term plans are in place for a hotel in Dublin’s North Wall Quay, due to be completed in 2019, and we are also back in for planning for a hotel on Dublin’s Mount Street,” she said.