Enterprise Ireland CEO hoping for more businesses led by women in future

The CEO of Enterprise Ireland has called for more women in leading roles within Irish businesses.

Last year 19,000 new jobs were created at Enterprise Ireland client companies.

However, it has warned many firms are not preparing properly for Brexit.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, hopes there will be a greater number of businesses led by women in the near future.

"I look forward to standing here and having a male figure up there and saying: 'This year we have succeeded in 30% of our start-ups led by men'. You know, we have a long way to go," she added.

"It is a journey that I am interested in and look forward to more success in," she added.