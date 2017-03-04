Engineers week kicks off today with over 680 events planned

Engineers week kicks off today with 680 events planned across the country.

Over 58 thousand people are expected to take part in the initiative, which is organised by Engineers Ireland, the Science Foundation and Microsoft.

Director General of Engineers Ireland Caroline Spillane says a lot of the events are free.

"The great thing about this week is that it's aimed at young people, at parents, at teachers, at it's all about informing young people in particular about the whole vast array of jobs and career opportunities that can be found by studying engineering as a course in college."