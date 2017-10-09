Enable Ireland to receive €2m in Government funding for children's centre in Cork

Cork-based Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has confirmed that €2m of Government funding will go to Enable Ireland's new state-of-the-art Children's Services Centre in Cork.

Minister Coveney turned the sod on the seven-acre-site at Curraheen Co Cork over a year ago.

The sod turning marked the beginning of a fundraising campaign to raise €7m for the development of the centre.

The €2m boost will contribute to the development of the facility, which includes a hydrotherapy pool, playground, therapy and sensory rooms to accommodate the needs of the current and future children with disabilities.

Minister Coveney said he is delighted that the facility is receiving the much-needed funding.

“Enable Ireland Cork has been advancing the development of a new Children’s Centre successfully through acquisition of the site at Curraheen and extensive fundraising.

"I am delighted to confirm that the HSE has provided a Capital Allocation of €2m for the new Children’s Centre in Cork in the Health Services 2017/2018 Capital Programme.

"This will undoubtedly accelerate plans for the centre, which will replace the existing, ageing facility in Ballintemple.”

Donal Cashman, Enable Ireland Cork Chairman, said the Government funding would enable the vital services provided by the organisation to develop further.

“Enable Ireland has been working in Cork since 1954, and during that time, we have seen the need for our services increase enormously.

" We have a super team of highly skilled staff working with over 600 families and the new premises will enable us to continue to provide our vital services for our children, who really deserve the best. I would like to extend my thanks to the HSE for this inves

"tment and to all those who are supporting us through fundraising for this much-needed centre.”

Enable Ireland, together with its partner agencies, provide core therapy and support services such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, psychology and social work.