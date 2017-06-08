'Emergency measures' needed to solve chefs crisis, say restaurants

There are calls for emergency measures to be put in place to solve a shortage of chefs across the country.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland claims that some businesses are being forced to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the shortage of trained chefs.

It estimates that 5,000 chefs are required to fill vacancies by 2018 and says investment in training is urgently needed as one of a number of required "emergency measures".

Chief executive of the RAI Adrian Cummins said: "Some restaurants across the country are being forced to close on Mondays and Tuesdays due to the shortage of chefs.

"It is interesting to note that the other large industries in Ireland such as agriculture and fishing have dedicated training centres around the country.

"The hospitality and tourism industry is one of our most valuable assets. It is ludicrous that there are no training colleges for our industry in this country."

The organisation is calling on the Minister for Education Richard Bruton to re-establish CERT with immediate effect to address the deficit in trained chefs.

Some 1,800 chefs qualify each year from certified culinary training programmes, but 5,000 more are needed, the RAI said.