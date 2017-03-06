Elon Musk made hats for his boring tunnel company

Elon Musk is never short of ideas on how to improve life on Earth (and beyond), and now he wants to build tunnels to save us all from traffic.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss tweeted earlier this year that he wanted to bore a tunnel between his house and office to cut out the traffic he had to sit in. He then joked about calling the new venture The Boring Company, except he said he wasn’t joking, and now he’s even started creating merchandise for the new firm.

Yes, the must-have tech accessory of 2017 is here.

Musk unfortunately offered no further insight into The Boring Company – whether it’s real or has plans to start digging any tunnels soon. Sadly, there was also no word on if and how the rest of us could get hold of such swag.

However, Musk is already involved in the digging market to some extent, with SpaceX spin-off Hyperloop – the high-speed vacuum tube propulsion vehicles Musk wants to use to move humans at airline speeds for bus ticket prices – having already dug tunnels to test various prototypes.

Turning the digging side of that project into a business would be very entrepreneurial – something Musk has quite a taste for already.