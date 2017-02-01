Electronic Arts reveals Star Wars: Battlefront 2 is coming this year

In the midst of a conference call to discuss their financial results, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed some exciting news – that a Star Wars: Battlefront sequel is coming this year.

EA boss Andrew Wilson confirmed the game would be here by the end of the year and that it would be “bigger” than the 2015 original – expanding on locations and the number of heroes. Crucially, the game will have a single-play campaign this time around.

One of the biggest criticisms of the first game was its lack of depth because of a lack of a story mode and only offering various skirmishes on different planets.

It didn’t stop the original from receiving a generally positive response, the game also shipped 14 million copies, but the news of an expanded experience second time around is likely to be music to many ears.

EA also hinted at new locations and characters from multiple Star Wars eras – building on the Rogue One: Scarif expansion available for the first game, and Jakku from The Force Awakens that also appeared in Battlefront.

The games studio has made no secret of its plans to keep on expanding into the Star Wars universe further, having showcased a trailer loaded with teasers at E3 last year.

EA also used the call to confirm that Madden NFL 18 will use the ultra-realistic Frostbite engine when game comes out later this year, while there’s a new NBA Live coming too.

A new Need for Speed game was also confirmed for 2018 and there are new NHL and UFC games in the pipeline as well.