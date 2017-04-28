Eir reports earnings rise as it opens hub in Dingle

Eir has revealed an earnings increase of 5% for the first nine months of its financial year, owing to increased take-up for its broadband offering.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed €17m to €374m year-on-year for the periood to the end of December.

Revenue remained "broadly flat", the telecommunications group said.

The update comes as Eir throws the doors of its new creativity and innovation hub open in Dingle, which is expected to create more than 100 jobs over the next five years.