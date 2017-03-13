New figures show Dunnes Stores is Ireland's largest grocer for the second month in a row.

According to Kantar, sales at Dunnes grew by 4.6% and the retailer increased its market share to 22.9% for the 12 weeks to the end of February.

SuperValu is next with a 22.6% share of the market, followed by Tesco, which after three months of steady growth saw a drop in sales due to eleven days of staff strikes.

The survey shows Aldi and Lidl's success is continuing, with sales rising by 5.3% and 4.1% respectively.