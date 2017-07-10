Dublinn traders praise gardaí for increase in number of arrests

Traders in Dublin's south inner city are praising Gardaí for making 5,000 public order arrests in three years.

Operation Pier was set up at Pearse Street Garda Station to combat drug use and other forms of anti-social behaviour south of the Liffey.

However, Richard Guiney of the business group Dublin Town says there is more that could be done to make shoppers feel safer.

"I think we do need to have a look at some of the issues around aggressive begging, it still stakes place," he said.

"There are still issues that we do need to contemplate on, and the begging issue would need changes in legislation."