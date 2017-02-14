Dublin tech firm to hire 40 people in next two years as company expands
14/02/2017
A Dublin tech firm says it will need to hire more staff as it expands its international H.Q. in the city.
BrowserStack, which specialises in Website testing, expects to take on 40 people over the next two to three years.
It currently boasts over 35,000 customers in over 130 countries.
High profile clients include Twitter, Microsoft and Mastercard.
