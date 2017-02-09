Dublin retail rents expected to rise 8%

The cost of retail rents in Dublin is expected to rise by 8% this year.

That is according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland which has published it's property review and outlook for the year ahead.

It show a degree of uncertainty has entered the market in response to fears about Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency in the US.

Hower the Society's Claire Solan says growth is expected to continue: "The recent annual survey should that during the course of 2016, there was a 12% increase and our members within the society of chartered surveyors expect this growing trend to continue throughout 2017 and are looking for an 8% increase over the next 12 months in terms of retail rents."