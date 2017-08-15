Dublin businesses concerned by new traffic restrictions

Small businesses have expressed concerns about new traffic restrictions along Dublin's Quays.

The City Council is trying to ease one of the biggest bottlenecks in the city before the Luas begins its Cross City services.

Starting on Sunday, a range of changes will kick in including a 'no-go zone' for private cars who will no longer be able to turn right from the North Quays onto O'Connell Bridge.

Graeme McQueen from Dublin Chamber says nobody knows what to expect.

"Businesses and workers in the city are quite nervous about this change," he said.

"I think there is a lack of information out there. We're five days away from this change coming into effect, and a lot of this information is coming to people for the first time.

"People are going to wake up on Monday morning and try to make their usual drive into town, and they're not going to know where to go."